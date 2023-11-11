Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Xencor stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

