Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of XERS opened at $1.69 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 40.48% and a negative return on equity of 208.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

