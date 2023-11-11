Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xometry Trading Down 1.6 %

Xometry stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $625,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $625,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,258 shares of company stock worth $513,271. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 56.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 79.8% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,648,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 731,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

