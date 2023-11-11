XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered XOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of XOS in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.05.

XOS Stock Performance

XOS stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). XOS had a negative net margin of 235.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that XOS will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XOS by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOS by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XOS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

