XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPELGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.63. 87,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 166,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEL

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,562 shares of company stock worth $4,168,140. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPELGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.