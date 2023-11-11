Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $94,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.