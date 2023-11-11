ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 0.6%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.07. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

