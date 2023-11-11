Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $85.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $70,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

