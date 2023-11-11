Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

ZD opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.