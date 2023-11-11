Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on Z. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.73. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,431. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.