Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. 1,966,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

