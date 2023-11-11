ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE ZTO opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $25,639,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 276,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,378,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 368,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 374,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

