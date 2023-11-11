Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

