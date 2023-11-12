10,600 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 4,703,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

