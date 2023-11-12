10,750 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 23.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 38.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.79 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,245.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $348,317. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

