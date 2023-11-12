17,637 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.08% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 87.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,552,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 194,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 460,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

BJRI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 589,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

