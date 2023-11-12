1ST Source Bank Has $4.62 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.02 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.