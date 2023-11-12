1ST Source Bank Purchases 3,800 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

