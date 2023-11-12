1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.