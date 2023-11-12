1ST Source Bank Sells 220 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

