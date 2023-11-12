1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

