25,471 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

