3,163 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,888,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,179,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,761,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

