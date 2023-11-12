323 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $216.29.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

