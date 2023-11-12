3,578 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.63. 4,113,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,481,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,481,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.