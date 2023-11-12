39,746 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $147.88. 2,430,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

