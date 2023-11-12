4,957 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

WFC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 14,707,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

