51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 0.4 %
COE stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.53. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
