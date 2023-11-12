525,950 Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Acquired by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Aurora Cannabis makes up about 1.4% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Aurora Cannabis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 281,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,298,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 383,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 5.6 %

ACB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,047,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.