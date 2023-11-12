65,219 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Purchased by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Farfetch makes up 1.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Societe Generale lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

