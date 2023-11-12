6,562 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTI
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.