7,899 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $48.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

