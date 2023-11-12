ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in October

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,770.0 days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance
ABC-Mart,Inc. stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $59.43.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
