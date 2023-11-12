Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) versus MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Critical Comparison

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Absolute Software and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A MDxHealth $37.05 million 0.11 -$44.04 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Risk and Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

