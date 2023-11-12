accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $692.83

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.83 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 541 ($6.68). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.79), with a volume of 10,133 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a market cap of £230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3,928.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 692.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Steve Brown bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150 ($3,888.41). Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

