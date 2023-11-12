Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

ENER stock remained flat at $10.53 during trading on Friday. 15,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,945. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 6,631.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 197.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

