Acer Therapeutics (ACER) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Acer Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACER opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

ACER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

