ACM Research’s (ACMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $936.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,760.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock worth $4,409,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.