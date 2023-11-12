Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Posts Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

