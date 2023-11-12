Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATNM. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.15.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.31. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

