Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 656,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

