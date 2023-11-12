Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.0% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,017,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

