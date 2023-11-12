AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $936.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $5,751,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

