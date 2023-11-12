ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 15th.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

