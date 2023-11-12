Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Scheduled to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.16 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles

