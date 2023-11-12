Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56,383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $423,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $603.22.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $597.22 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $598.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

