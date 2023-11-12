AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 10,319 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 283.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 60.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 90,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 525,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

