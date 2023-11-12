AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 2,372 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $73,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ WING traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 247,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.45. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

