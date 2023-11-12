AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 36,506 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,506 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Village Farms International worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Village Farms International by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 87.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $30,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,608. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $72.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

