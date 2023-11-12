AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 126,032 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,559,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 13.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.32 on Friday, hitting $378.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,368,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,021,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average of $360.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

